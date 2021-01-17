Preseason Game Postponed
January 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Out of an abundance of caution related to health protocols, this afternoon's preseason game between the Ontario Reign and San Diego Gulls has been postponed.
The Reign will practice today at Toyota Sports Performance Center at 11:00 a.m. and are scheduled for an off day on Monday, 1/18. Information regarding the Reign's upcoming schedule will be communicated at a later date.
Check out the Ontario Reign Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2021
- Statement on Today's San Diego Gulls Preseason Game - San Diego Gulls
- Preseason Game Postponed - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.