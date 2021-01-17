Preseason Game Postponed

January 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Out of an abundance of caution related to health protocols, this afternoon's preseason game between the Ontario Reign and San Diego Gulls has been postponed.

The Reign will practice today at Toyota Sports Performance Center at 11:00 a.m. and are scheduled for an off day on Monday, 1/18. Information regarding the Reign's upcoming schedule will be communicated at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.