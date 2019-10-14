Statement Issued from the Kansas City T-Bones
October 14, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
The Kansas City T-Bones are progressing toward a sale and are scheduled to complete the sale this week. The incoming owner has been in close negotiations and planning with the Unified Government, all for the sake of setting the table for continued American Association professional baseball in Wyandotte County.
The current and future owners have, in fact, satisfied a number of action steps to move toward closing and have communicated these with the UG. The parties have executed a Letter of Intent and Due Diligence is in-progress. As such, neither party can comment outside the confidentiality of the LOI.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from October 14, 2019
- Statement Issued from the Kansas City T-Bones - Kansas City T-Bones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City T-Bones Stories
- Statement Issued from the Kansas City T-Bones
- T-Bones Turn on Heat on Hot Stove
- T-Bones Magical Run Ends
- Explorers Push KC to the Brink of Elimination
- T-Bones Come up Empty in Game Two