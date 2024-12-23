Statement from the Stockton Ports on Rickey Henderson

The Stockton Ports extend our heartfelt condolences to Rickey Henderson's family and friends during this difficult time. Rickey's impact on our organization and the Stockton community is immeasurable.

Whether mentoring and coaching our players, supporting our charitable initiatives in the community, or bringing joy to fans with his infectious smile while wearing the Ports uniform, Rickey embodied the spirit of the game. His presence at Banner Island Ballpark was a gift, and he will truly be missed.

One of the greatest highlights of my 30-plus-year career in baseball has been getting to know and spend time with Rickey. From watching him make an incredible catch at Fenway Park in July 1979 with my Grandfather, to celebrating his playing and coaching legacy with a bobblehead in our uniform last year, his extraordinary life and career have impacted so many.

As a player, Rickey's talent on the field was awe-inspiring. Yet what stands out just as much is the kind, approachable, and fun-loving person he was off the field.

