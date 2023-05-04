State Liners Announce 2023 Roster

BRISTOL, VA - After the announcement of our 2023 on-field staff, the Bristol State Liners are excited to announce our 2023 roster, featuring 17 pitchers, 3 catchers, 7 infielders and 5 infielders. These players from around the country will be joined by a coaching staff comprised of manager Bill Kinneberg, pitching coach Ted Power, hitting coach Tommy Murphy and fourth coach Chris Kennedy.

The State Liners will have two returning players this season, outfielder Blake Wood and catcher Nick Strong. Local native Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) from Lebanon High School will also be joining the team in 2023. Buchanan is helping lead Lebanon to a 15-2 season, with a 7-0 conference record in the Hogoheegee District thus far.

The Power 5 is also well represented for the State Liners, featuring 6 players from both Missouri and Penn State. Brock Lucas, Nicholas Smith, Dalton Bargo and Aiden Heberlie all represent Missouri while Derek Cease and Jake Cooper represent Penn State. In total, the State Liners will host 23 players from Division I schools.

"The Appalachian League continues to recruit an excellent roster of young, talented ballplayers," State Liners GM Mahlon Luttrell said. "We are excited to see so many colleges and universities represented this season from across the country who will be calling Bristol their home for the summer."

The 2023 campaign is quickly approaching with the State Liners beginning the season on the road on June 6 in Princeton. The team will then return home for their home opener on June 8 at 7:00 PM as they host the Kingsport Axmen.

The full roster breakdown is as follows:

Stats as of May 3, 2023

PITCHERS:

Gage Allen, RHP, Polk State Junior College (FL)

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @gageallenn

9.53 ERA | 11.1 IP | 2.82 WHIP | 14/12 R/ER | 20 H | 11 SO | 12 BB

Sebastian Bentz, LHP, Sienna University

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @sebastianbentz

10.57 ERA | 30.2IP | 2.51 WHIP | 39/36 R/ER | 45 H | 25 SO | 32 BB

Canaan Clayton, RHP, University of New Orleans

Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'5" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @canaan_clayton

5.73 ERA | 11.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 7/7 R/ER | 20 H | 10 SO | 8 BB

Jack Clemente, RHP

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 215 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @jackclemente9

Cade Davis, LHP, George Washington University *

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @cadedav16197267

7.07 ERA | 14.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 11/11 R/ER | 17 H | 10 SO | 6 BB

Brandon Decker, RHP, Oakland University

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @bdeck_15

4.82 ERA | 46.2 IP | 1.50 WHIP | 29/25 R/ER | 45 H | 46 SO | 25 BB

Andrew Gaines, RHP, Iona University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'5" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @andrewgaines_4

17.18 ERA | 11.0 IP | 2.73 WHIP | 24/21 R/ER | 12 H | 19 SO | 18 BB

Anthony Gonzalez, RHP, Lehigh University

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @acgonzalez_1

5.40 ERA | 1.2 IP | 0.60 WHIP | 1/1 R/ER | 1 H | 1 SO | 0 BB

Michael Lorenzetti, RHP, Iona University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'9" | Weight: 208 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @lorenzettimike1

10.72 ERA | 22.2 IP | 2.51 WHIP | 26/28 R/ER | 26 H | 24 SO | 31 BB

Brock Lucas, RHP, University of Missouri

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 225 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @brock_lucass

5.40 ERA | 21.2IP | 1.56 WHIP | 13/13 R/ER | 23 H | 22 SO | 10 BB

Shane O'Neill, RHP, Lehigh University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @shaneoneill81

4.24 ERA | 23.1 IP | 1.41 WHIP | 16/11 R/ER | 23 H | 17 SO | 10 BB

Ryan Reyerson, LHP, Iowa Western CC / Florida International

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @ryan_reyerson

1.78ERA | 30.1 IP | 1.20 WHIP | 8/6 R/ER | 20 H | 42 SO | 16 BB

Nicholas Smith, LHP, Missouri

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @nicsmith_41

5.32 ERA | 22.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 16/13 R/ER | 25 H | 10 SO | 11 BB

Noah Stants, RHP, Oakland University

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 235 | Year: Senior | Twitter: @noahstants7

4.79 ERA | 20.2 IP | 1.35 WHIP | 13/11 R/ER | 15 H | 22 SO | 13 BB

Dawson Turner, LHP, Polk State Junior College (FL) / Saint Leo University (FL)

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Year: Sophomore

8.77 ERA | 26.2 IP | 2.10 WHIP | 29/26 R/ER | 30 H | 35 SO | 26 BB

Trey Usey, RHP, University of New Orleans

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Year: RS Freshman | Twitter: @usey_trey

6.19 ERA | 16.0 IP | 1.88 WHIP | 16/11 R/ER | 20 H | 11 SO | 10 BB

Sadler Vicioso, LHP, Stony Brook University

Age: 18 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman

6.38 ERA | 18.1 IP | 1.85 WHIP | 18/13 R/ER | 19 H | 12 SO | 15 BB

CATCHERS:

Dalton Bargo, University of Missouri

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @dbargo09

.271 AVG | 133 AB | 19 R | 36 H | 8 XBH | 4 HR | 18 RBI | .365 OBP

Tariq Freeny

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @freenytariq

Nick Strong, Illinois State University

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 225 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @nstrong707

.226 AVG | 62 AB | 7 R | 14 H | 2 XBH | 1 HR | 8 RBI | .258 OBP

INFIELDERS:

Nick Arias, Grand Canyon University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @nickarias_

.182 AVG | 11 AB | 2 R | 2 H | 0 XBH | 0 HR | 0 RBI | .250 OBP

Seth Buchanan, Lebanon High School (VA) / Virginia Military Institute

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: HS Senior | Twitter: @sethbuchanan201

Derek Cease, Penn State University *

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'8" | Weight: 155 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @derek_cease

.231 AVG | 13 AB | 4 R | 3 H | 2 XBH | 1 HR | 2 RBI | .231 OBP

Jake Cooper, Penn State University

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 195 | Year: RS Sophomore | Twitter: @jake_coop_3

.154 AVG | 13 AB | 2 R | 2 H | 0 XBH | 0 HR | 3 RBI | .250 OBP

Joe Kinneberg, Newman University (KS)

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 195 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @joekinneberg

.442 AVG | 43 AB | 11 R | 19 H | 2 XBH | 3 HR | 11 RBI | .529 OBP

Trey Oblas, University of Utah

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @trey_oblas

Easton Rulli, University of Utah

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @eastonrulli

OUTFIELDERS:

Jordan Austin, Indiana State University

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 165 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @jordan_austin26

Joseph Cardinate, University of Utah

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @joe43044

Drew Collins, Oakland University

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 175 | Year: RS Sophomore | Twitter: @drewcollins_2

.223 AVG | 130 AB | 42 R | 29 H | 6 XBH | 7 HR | 18 RBI | .364 OBP

Aiden Heberlie, University of Missouri

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @aidenheberlie

Blake Wood, Florida State at Jacksonville / Montevallo (AL)

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 210 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @blakewood1102

.272 AVG | 151 AB | 27 R | 41 H | 8 XBH | 1 HR | 22 RBI | .391 OBP

---

*denotes two way player

The full roster is now on our website! Head to bristolstateliners.com!

