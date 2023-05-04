State Liners Announce 2023 Roster
May 4, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release
BRISTOL, VA - After the announcement of our 2023 on-field staff, the Bristol State Liners are excited to announce our 2023 roster, featuring 17 pitchers, 3 catchers, 7 infielders and 5 infielders. These players from around the country will be joined by a coaching staff comprised of manager Bill Kinneberg, pitching coach Ted Power, hitting coach Tommy Murphy and fourth coach Chris Kennedy.
The State Liners will have two returning players this season, outfielder Blake Wood and catcher Nick Strong. Local native Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) from Lebanon High School will also be joining the team in 2023. Buchanan is helping lead Lebanon to a 15-2 season, with a 7-0 conference record in the Hogoheegee District thus far.
The Power 5 is also well represented for the State Liners, featuring 6 players from both Missouri and Penn State. Brock Lucas, Nicholas Smith, Dalton Bargo and Aiden Heberlie all represent Missouri while Derek Cease and Jake Cooper represent Penn State. In total, the State Liners will host 23 players from Division I schools.
"The Appalachian League continues to recruit an excellent roster of young, talented ballplayers," State Liners GM Mahlon Luttrell said. "We are excited to see so many colleges and universities represented this season from across the country who will be calling Bristol their home for the summer."
The 2023 campaign is quickly approaching with the State Liners beginning the season on the road on June 6 in Princeton. The team will then return home for their home opener on June 8 at 7:00 PM as they host the Kingsport Axmen.
The full roster breakdown is as follows:
Stats as of May 3, 2023
PITCHERS:
Gage Allen, RHP, Polk State Junior College (FL)
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @gageallenn
9.53 ERA | 11.1 IP | 2.82 WHIP | 14/12 R/ER | 20 H | 11 SO | 12 BB
Sebastian Bentz, LHP, Sienna University
Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @sebastianbentz
10.57 ERA | 30.2IP | 2.51 WHIP | 39/36 R/ER | 45 H | 25 SO | 32 BB
Canaan Clayton, RHP, University of New Orleans
Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'5" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @canaan_clayton
5.73 ERA | 11.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 7/7 R/ER | 20 H | 10 SO | 8 BB
Jack Clemente, RHP
Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 215 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @jackclemente9
Cade Davis, LHP, George Washington University *
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @cadedav16197267
7.07 ERA | 14.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 11/11 R/ER | 17 H | 10 SO | 6 BB
Brandon Decker, RHP, Oakland University
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @bdeck_15
4.82 ERA | 46.2 IP | 1.50 WHIP | 29/25 R/ER | 45 H | 46 SO | 25 BB
Andrew Gaines, RHP, Iona University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'5" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @andrewgaines_4
17.18 ERA | 11.0 IP | 2.73 WHIP | 24/21 R/ER | 12 H | 19 SO | 18 BB
Anthony Gonzalez, RHP, Lehigh University
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 240 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @acgonzalez_1
5.40 ERA | 1.2 IP | 0.60 WHIP | 1/1 R/ER | 1 H | 1 SO | 0 BB
Michael Lorenzetti, RHP, Iona University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'9" | Weight: 208 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @lorenzettimike1
10.72 ERA | 22.2 IP | 2.51 WHIP | 26/28 R/ER | 26 H | 24 SO | 31 BB
Brock Lucas, RHP, University of Missouri
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 225 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @brock_lucass
5.40 ERA | 21.2IP | 1.56 WHIP | 13/13 R/ER | 23 H | 22 SO | 10 BB
Shane O'Neill, RHP, Lehigh University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @shaneoneill81
4.24 ERA | 23.1 IP | 1.41 WHIP | 16/11 R/ER | 23 H | 17 SO | 10 BB
Ryan Reyerson, LHP, Iowa Western CC / Florida International
Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @ryan_reyerson
1.78ERA | 30.1 IP | 1.20 WHIP | 8/6 R/ER | 20 H | 42 SO | 16 BB
Nicholas Smith, LHP, Missouri
Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @nicsmith_41
5.32 ERA | 22.0 IP | 1.64 WHIP | 16/13 R/ER | 25 H | 10 SO | 11 BB
Noah Stants, RHP, Oakland University
Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 235 | Year: Senior | Twitter: @noahstants7
4.79 ERA | 20.2 IP | 1.35 WHIP | 13/11 R/ER | 15 H | 22 SO | 13 BB
Dawson Turner, LHP, Polk State Junior College (FL) / Saint Leo University (FL)
Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Year: Sophomore
8.77 ERA | 26.2 IP | 2.10 WHIP | 29/26 R/ER | 30 H | 35 SO | 26 BB
Trey Usey, RHP, University of New Orleans
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Year: RS Freshman | Twitter: @usey_trey
6.19 ERA | 16.0 IP | 1.88 WHIP | 16/11 R/ER | 20 H | 11 SO | 10 BB
Sadler Vicioso, LHP, Stony Brook University
Age: 18 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman
6.38 ERA | 18.1 IP | 1.85 WHIP | 18/13 R/ER | 19 H | 12 SO | 15 BB
CATCHERS:
Dalton Bargo, University of Missouri
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @dbargo09
.271 AVG | 133 AB | 19 R | 36 H | 8 XBH | 4 HR | 18 RBI | .365 OBP
Tariq Freeny
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @freenytariq
Nick Strong, Illinois State University
Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 225 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @nstrong707
.226 AVG | 62 AB | 7 R | 14 H | 2 XBH | 1 HR | 8 RBI | .258 OBP
INFIELDERS:
Nick Arias, Grand Canyon University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @nickarias_
.182 AVG | 11 AB | 2 R | 2 H | 0 XBH | 0 HR | 0 RBI | .250 OBP
Seth Buchanan, Lebanon High School (VA) / Virginia Military Institute
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: HS Senior | Twitter: @sethbuchanan201
Derek Cease, Penn State University *
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'8" | Weight: 155 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @derek_cease
.231 AVG | 13 AB | 4 R | 3 H | 2 XBH | 1 HR | 2 RBI | .231 OBP
Jake Cooper, Penn State University
Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 195 | Year: RS Sophomore | Twitter: @jake_coop_3
.154 AVG | 13 AB | 2 R | 2 H | 0 XBH | 0 HR | 3 RBI | .250 OBP
Joe Kinneberg, Newman University (KS)
Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 195 | Year: Junior | Twitter: @joekinneberg
.442 AVG | 43 AB | 11 R | 19 H | 2 XBH | 3 HR | 11 RBI | .529 OBP
Trey Oblas, University of Utah
Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @trey_oblas
Easton Rulli, University of Utah
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @eastonrulli
OUTFIELDERS:
Jordan Austin, Indiana State University
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 165 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @jordan_austin26
Joseph Cardinate, University of Utah
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @joe43044
Drew Collins, Oakland University
Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 175 | Year: RS Sophomore | Twitter: @drewcollins_2
.223 AVG | 130 AB | 42 R | 29 H | 6 XBH | 7 HR | 18 RBI | .364 OBP
Aiden Heberlie, University of Missouri
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman | Twitter: @aidenheberlie
Blake Wood, Florida State at Jacksonville / Montevallo (AL)
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 5'11" | Weight: 210 | Year: Sophomore | Twitter: @blakewood1102
.272 AVG | 151 AB | 27 R | 41 H | 8 XBH | 1 HR | 22 RBI | .391 OBP
---
*denotes two way player
The full roster is now on our website! Head to bristolstateliners.com!
