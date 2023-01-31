State Liners announce 2023 manager

January 31, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release







The Bristol State Liners will be under a new manager in 2023. In its third year under the new Appalachian League, Bill Kinneberg will take the help as the new skipper for the State Liners.

Kinneberg, born in Sewell, Chile, joins the State Liners with decades of prior coaching experience, having started his coaching career in 1985 with UTEP. Kinneberg has also had coaching experience with Wyoming, Arizona State and Utah.

Kinneberg also comes with prior experience in Bristol, serving as the Bristol White Sox pitching coach in 2003 and 2004.

After two seasons in Bristol, Kinneberg returned to Utah from 2005 until his retirement in 2021, in which time he helped Utah win their first Pac-12 conference title.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.