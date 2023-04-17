State Liners Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol State Liners are excited to announce that our 2023 coaching and athletic training staff is now set. Please welcome these talented individuals that will join manager Bill Kinneberg for what is expected to be a very exciting 2023 season of Appalachian League Baseball.

TED POWER - PITCHING COACH: Longtime Major League pitcher and coach, Ted Power is set to arrive in Bristol this summer to serve as the Bristol State Liners pitching coach for the 2023 season. Power is not a stranger to the Appalachian League, as he was the pitching coach in Pulaski for the Pulaski River Turtles for the past two seasons. Power brings a tremendous amount of experience to Bristol. Most recently the bullpen coach for the Cincinnati Reds from 2016-18, he also worked throughout the club's minor league system as the pitching coach for the Rookie Advanced League Billings Mustangs (2000-01), High-A Dayton Dragons (2002) and Triple-A Louisville Bats (2006-16). Over the course of his 13-year MLB playing career Power pitched for eight different teams, posting a 4.00 ERA over 564 appearances with 701 strikeouts and 70 saves. In his first of two stints with the Reds, he led the National League with 78 appearances in 1984, recorded a career-high 27 saves in 1985 and amassed 204.0 innings over 34 starts in 1987. In 1990, Power helped the Pittsburgh Pirates reach the NL Championship Series, starting game six for the Bucs. He also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners. Power was drafted in the fifth round of the 1976 MLB Draft out of Kansas State.

TOMMY MURPHY - HITTING COACH: Murphy also joins the Bristol staff and will serve as the Bristol State Liners hitting coach for the 2023 season. Tommy is currently the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at the University of Mary Washington. Prior to Mary Washington, Murphy spent two years at Hanover College serving as the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. In the spring of 2022, Murphy helped guide the Panthers to their first conference tournament appearance since 2005. In the summer of 2022, Murphy served as the assistant coach for the Amsterdam Mohawks (NY), Champions of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Currently Murphy also serves as the Assistant Baseball Coach for the 18U and Senior Ireland National Team. Prior to his time at Hanover, Murphy had worked closely with the Cleveland Indians in their Youth Baseball Development Department for 7 years.

CHRIS KENNEDY - FOURTH COACH: Kennedy will serve as the Bristol State Liners 2023 bench coach. Kennedy is in his second season in the Appalachian League as a bench coach, last season in Pulaski. Kennedy played collegiately at Bacone College in Muskogee, OK and professionally for the White Sand Pupfish in the Independent Pecos League in Alamogordo, NM. He is currently an offensive line coach and Head baseball coach at Ardmore High School in Alabama. Kennedy was previously an assistant coach at Bacone College from 2019-'21 and also coached for the Dallas Canes Baseball Organization in the 5 Tool Sooner State Collegiate League and in the Texas Coastal Baseball League.

KATHERINE CARNAGHI - ATHLETIC TRAINER: Carnaghi will serve as the Bristol State Liners 2023 Athletic Trainer. Carnaghi is in her first year as assistant athletic trainer at the University of Mary Washington, but is no stranger when it comes to athletics. While growing up she played in multiple sports. During this time as many athletes know, you will be subjected to injury. Being around athletic trainers during her times of rehab, Carnaghi realized that she had a growing passion for the industry and set her goals to go in this direction professionally. While being an Athletic Training Masters Student, she was fortunate to have worked in both Division 1 and Division 3 levels at James Madison University and Bridgewater College. Carnaghi was able to work with men's and women's programs including Softball, Baseball, Track and Field, Cross Country, Tennis, Football, Golf, Lacrosse, and Swimming. All her experience has allowed her to grow in mental health support, manual therapies, and nutrition support.

The Bristol State Liners season begins on June 6 in Pulaski before returning home for our first home game on June 8 against the Kingsport Axmen. For more information on the Bristol State Liners, visit bristolstateliners.com.

