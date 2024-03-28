State College Spikes to Host Happy Valley Hardball Classic on Saturday, April 20

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the home of the State College Spikes, will play host to a quartet of PIAA championship programs on Saturday, April 20 as Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area, State College and DuBois Central Catholic square off in the inaugural Happy Valley Hardball Classic.

The event features a trio of teams who are returning to the site of their recent PIAA Baseball Championship victories. Longtime rivals Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area, who will play in the first game of the day at 9 a.m., each won titles at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park last June, with Bellefonte's crown adding to their 2016 triumph at the home of the Spikes.

In addition, DuBois Central Catholic won the 2022 Class 1A title and reached the championship game in 2023.

State College also brings a championship pedigree into the event. The Little Lions earned the 1979 Class AAA title and have made championship appearances in 1981, 1997 and 2005.

The Happy Valley Hardball Classic schedule will feature two games for each team, culminating in a championship game under the lights at 6 p.m. Admission will be free for all games, with food and beverage available for purchase. Ballpark policies will remain in place for the Happy Valley Hardball Classic, and outside food and beverage will not be allowed into the facility.

Parking will be available in the Porter North and Jordan East for the event and is free to fans who hold a valid Penn State parking permit. All other fans are strongly encouraged to pre-pay for parking through the ParkMobile app at https://psu.parkmobile.io/medlar-field-lubrano-park. The pre-paid parking rate for the Porter North and Jordan East lots is $5.50, while the day-of-event rate will rise to $40 due to the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials going on concurrently at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Additional parking is also available at the East Parking Deck throughout the day for $1 per hour.

The full Happy Valley Hardball Classic schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Bellefonte vs. Bald Eagle Area

12 p.m. - State College vs. DuBois Central Catholic

3 p.m. - Consolation Game

6 p.m. - Championship Game

The logo for the inaugural Happy Valley Hardball Classic was designed by Isabella DeLozier, a senior at State College Area High School who is headed to Penn College this fall to continue her academic pursuits. Each future Happy Valley Hardball Classic will feature a logo designed by a student from the school that earned the previous year's tournament championship.

The new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will showcase these local powerhouses at a facility that has received major upgrades in key areas, including a brand-new videoboard in left field with eye-popping high definition on a 2,739-square foot big screen, which is more than five times bigger than the previous videoboard. The new field replacement project has put fresh new Kentucky bluegrass and new padded walls into the ballpark, along with new LED lights capable of entertaining light shows on special occasions during Spikes home games and other events.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Bellefonte Head Coach Jon Clark

"The Bellefonte Red Raiders are excited to be participating in the Happy Valley Hardball Classic. Not only will we have an opportunity to play against some of the premier teams in the area, but we are also looking forward to playing at one of the area's premier facilities. It should be a great day!"

Bald Eagle Area Head Coach Jim Gardner

"The Bald Eagle Area baseball program is very excited about this opportunity. Centre County has a great baseball tradition. This is a super way to highlight it by bringing four quality programs together at an awesome venue for what should be an outstanding day of baseball."

State College Head Coach Dave Williams

"We are so excited to have the chance to compete against some of the best teams Central Pennsylvania has to offer, and especially to do it against the backdrop of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Many of our players have grown up attending Penn State and State College Spikes games since they were children, so this will be a wonderful opportunity for them to play the game they love in a fantastic environment, and against elite competition. We extend a sincere thank you to all who have made this possible!"

DuBois Central Catholic Head Coach Adam Fox

"Dubois Central Catholic is extremely excited to play in the inaugural Happy Valley Hardball Classic at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. This is a great opportunity to play in one of the finest facilities in the country, competing against some of the most successful and historical winning programs in the state. With the new renovations, our players, our staff, and our community cannot wait to spend the day at Medlar. Thank you to all involved!"

The Happy Valley Hardball Classic will be part of a jam-packed schedule at the ballpark that includes the free family fun of SpikesFest 2024 presented by Mount Nittany Health and media sponsor Seven Mountains Media on Saturday, April 6 as well as the Spikes and Penn State Eberly College of Science partnering to celebrate the coming solar eclipse in Happy Valley at SolarFest on Monday, April 8.

It all leads up to Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 7 as the Spikes open the 2024 home schedule with a 6:35 p.m game against the West Virginia Black Bears. The Spikes' 2024 schedule will once again feature 40 home games to equal the most for a regular season in franchise history, and will run through Tuesday, September 3.

