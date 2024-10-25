Stars Welcome U.W. Defender Khai Brisco to the Team

October 25, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the signing of former University of Washington defender Khai Brisco to a contract for the 2024-25 MASL season which kicks off for the Stars on December 7 at the accesso ShoWare Center. Per league and team policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brisco, a Renton native, spent time with the Seattle Sounders Academy and appeared in 19 games for Sounders FC 2 in 2017-18.

His college career began with two games with the Highline Thunderbirds of the Northwest Athletic Conference before transferring to Washington. He went on to play in 45 games for the Huskies over his time with the squad. Brisko suits up for Ballard FC in the USL League Two during the summer season.

Brisko has been on the radar of Tacoma Stars General Manager Nick Perera for a while now.

"Khai is a young man with fantastic potential. We have tracked his progress for some time, between his college soccer years and his time with Ballard FC and we believe he has a bright future with the Stars. Welcome aboard Khai," Perera said.

The Stars open this campaign at home on Saturday, December 7 against the San Diego Sockers with their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at 6:05 pm.

With just 43 days to go until Opening Night, Brisko is ready for the challenge.

He said, "(I'm) thankful and excited for this upcoming season."

