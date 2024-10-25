Midfielder Lucas Sousa Re-Signs with Comets

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Comets have announced the re-signing of Sao Paolo, Brazil native Lucas Sousa to a new contract today. The 2024-25 season will be the 2021 Rookie of the Year's fifth season with the Comets. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Sousa, a midfielder, has appeared in every game, both regular-season and playoffs for Kansas City over the past two campaigns. In 78 games for the Comets, he has averaged 1.3 points-per-game on 69 goals and 34 assists. He has added 11 goals and six assists in 18 playoff appearances.

Last season, the Comets won the Eastern Conference Championship but ultimately were defeated in the Ron Newman Cup Finals in a pair of one-goal games by the Chihuahua Savage. Coming that close to winning the Cup has fueled the fire in Sousa to win the final game of the season in 2024-25.

"We expect to be better than last year and that means winning everything in the end. We fell short but we're ready to add big players to our roster and perform the way the Comets fans deserve," Sousa said.

Comets' head coach Stefan Stokic noted the efforts by Sousa last season and is looking for big things this year.

Stokic said, "Lucas had a great season, especially the last two months. It reminded me of his rookie season when he won Rookie of the Year. If we can get him to continue like he finished up the season next season, he will have one of the best seasons in his career."

Sousa's personal goal will not show up in his individual statistics, but it certainly will strengthen the team on and off the field.

When asked about his personal goal, Sousa explained, "My personal goal is to provide the best for the team. This is going to be my fifth year and I really want to encourage and share my experience with the newcomers as they will be the future. I hope to be an example on and off the field and be a big part of the team's success."

Last season, the Comets led the MASL in attendance again, and Sousa was quick to point out what the fans mean to him as a player, and they drive they give him to bring home the Cup.

"Our fans deserve the best of us! It's incredible what they did for me these past seasons and all I can do to give some of the love back is give everything I have on the field and bring the championship home for them" Sousa said.

