Stars Sign Veteran Forward Moises Gonzalez

November 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars announced a big free agent signing today with the addition of MASL veteran forward Moises Gonzalez to a contract ahead of the 2024-25 season. Gonzalez spent the previous two seasons in Baltimore and per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Brownsville, Texas native will be entering his 10th season in the league with 181 games under his belt. Averaging 1.6 points per game, he has amassed 290 points on 192 goals and 98 assists. Of his goals, 28 have been on the power play, two shorthanded, and 16 were game-winners. He has had five seasons with over 30 points of production.

Gonzalez comes into the season just 10 points shy of 300 for his career and Stars General Manager Nick Perera believes those points may come quick.

"Moy is someone we have long admired from afar and is someone we believe can make an immediate impact for the Stars this season. His work rate, energy, and lethal finishing make him a special player in this league, and someone I know the Stars fans are going to love watching score goals at Showare," said Perera.

For his part, Gonzalez is ready to go with the Stars.

He said, "I would like to thank the Tacoma Stars for giving me the opportunity to represent and be a part of their organization. I am beyond excited to start this new journey in my career and share the field with great players."

The Stars will open the 2024-25 campaign at home against the San Diego Sockers on Saturday, December 7 at 6:05 pm. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night and Toy Drive so tell everyone to come out and support this great cause! Tickets are on sale now at www.tacomastars.showare.com

