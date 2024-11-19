Harrisburg Heat Welcome Back Veteran Forward Mike Da Silva

November 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat announce the return of veteran forward Mike Da Silva to the roster for the upcoming 2024 season. A seasoned player with five years of experience in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), Da Silva was acquired in a trade from St. Louis for cash considerations.

Da Silva's MASL career began with the Baltimore Blast and Orlando SeaWolves during the 2019-20 season. He later joined the Kansas City Comets (2021-2023) before being traded to the Harrisburg Heat late in the 2022-23 season. In 2023-2024, Da Silva continued his professional journey, signing with the St. Louis Ambush, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and dependable player. Over 51 career professional indoor soccer games, Da Silva has amassed 18 goals and 8 assists.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Da Silva moved to the United States and made his mark at Milwaukee Lutheran High School, excelling in soccer, track, and basketball. A two-time All-American and two-time All-Conference player, he continued his academic and athletic career at Cardinal Stritch University in Fox Point, Wisconsin, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Da Silva is thrilled to return to Harrisburg, ready to bring his experience and passion back to the Heat.

"I am very happy and excited to be back and take on a new challenge with the Harrisburg Heat," Da Silva shared. "I can't wait to get started. I am ready to work and give my all to this historic club. I am looking forward to playing for the Heat again and hopefully accomplishing some great things."

Harrisburg Heat Head Coach Pat Healey expressed his enthusiasm for Da Silva's return.

"We are very excited to get Mike back," said Healey. "He is a veteran player that is multi-dimensional. He brings energy to the locker room and passion to the field. I am glad to have Mike back!"

The Harrisburg Heat will kick off the season on December 8th against the Baltimore Blast in Baltimore. Mark your calendars for our Home Opener Weekend on December 21st and 22nd! For ticket information, please visit harrisburgheat.com/tickets/.

