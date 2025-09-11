Stars Re-Sign Defender Cory Keitz

TACOMA, WA. - Defender Cory Keitz is set to return to the Tacoma Stars for his 11th season with the team, as the team has announced his re-signing today. Keitz has appeared in 168 games for Tacoma, including both regular-season and playoff contests.

On December 5, 2020, the Armada, Michigan native scored the first MASL All-Star game goal at Cable Dahmer Arena, representing the Western Division. He went on to score another goal in the West's win.

Keitz made his MASL debut with the Stars on November 6, 2015, in Tacoma's win over Sacramento, and he has played in a total of 156 regular-season games over his first 10 campaigns. Over that span, he has a total of 70 points on 35 goals and assists to go with 118 blocks. He's added a goal and a pair of assists for the Stars in 12 playoff games.

Stars head coach Adam Becker welcomes Keitz back as a team leader.

Becker said, "Cory has been a part of our organization since 2015 and continues to set the standard of what it means to be a professional on and off the field. He's a perfect example for our players and fans alike, and I'm absolutely ecstatic to have him back with us this season."

