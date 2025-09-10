Filimon Appointed MASL Director of Corporate Partnerships

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce the hiring of Christian Filimon as the MASL Director of Corporate Partnerships.

Filimon blends a proven career in financial services with a thriving passion for sports broadcasting and media. His extensive business background and intimate knowledge of the league makes him a clear asset in identifying, engaging and partnering with brands as the league eyes growth and expansion in the immediate future.

"I want to thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to step into this role. It's a privilege to serve as Director of Corporate Sponsorship for a league as unique as the Major Arena Soccer League.

This league has all the ingredients for explosive growth. Indoor soccer is fast, exciting, and accessible to families - and our footprint across the U.S. and Mexico gives us reach and diversity most leagues would envy.

My mission is clear: to bring in strong, long-term partners that will elevate the profile of our league while also enhancing each of your local markets," said Filimon.

Since 2021, he has been a broadcaster in MASL, while also calling college basketball, baseball, soccer, and WPSL matches on ESPN+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and FOX Sports. He has also been on the mic for marquee national events such as TST (The Soccer Tournament) and TBT (The Basketball Tournament).

His media work extends beyond live play-by-play. He co-hosts the highly successful LAFC podcast Defenders of the Banc, anchors Soccer in 60 on ABC Radio affiliate KMET, and co-produces Die Fußball Bros, a program dedicated to the German Bundesliga.

Before moving full-time into sports, Christian built a 15+ year career as a financial advisor with leading firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Smith Barney, and HSBC, personally sourcing and managing portfolios exceeding $100 million for high-net-worth clients and businesses. Despite his success, he left the financial industry to pursue his passion for sports, business, and media.

A graduate of Indiana University, Christian has lived in Germany, speaks Romanian fluently, and has performed in several rock bands. He is married to Amanda Filimon, who also works in the league as a sideline reporter for the Empire Strykers. Together they share a love of soccer, music, and their three cats-Harry, Huff, and Hagrid.

"As the league continues to grow, it's essential that we strengthen our front office with key personnel," said Keith Tozer, MASL Commissioner. "One of the most critical areas is sponsorships and partnerships. Christian brings not only a passion and deep knowledge of the game, but also a strong background in finance and valuable relationships. He will be a tremendous addition to our league office team."

Passionate about growing arena soccer, Christian leverages his diverse expertise, global perspective, and creative energy to build partnerships that elevate the league and its fans.

To connect with Filimon and learn more about partnering with the MASL contact him directly at christian@maslsoccer.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 10, 2025

Filimon Appointed MASL Director of Corporate Partnerships - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.