Stars Nike Summer Camps Are Underway

TACOMA, WA. - The calendar, and weather, have changed to summer and once again, that signals the beginning of Tacoma Stars Nike Summer Camps. This is an annual feature of the Stars which attracts hundreds of youth players from around the Puget Sound area to train with pro players in multi-day camps for all skill levels in players from four to 14 years old.

This year's schedule consists of 16 camps in 11 different locations through August 16. Players aged four through six years can participate in the team's Future Stars Camp, while seven through 14-year-olds will be a part of the General Camp.

Camps began on June 24 and are currently underway in Milton and Renton through June 28. The next pair of camps kick take place July 1 - 3 in Tacoma and Summit Park. A rotation of Stars players and personnel will coach youth players through drill and scrimmages directed by Camp Director Alex Megson.

Megson, aside from being a member of the Tacoma Stars, is also the Director of Soccer for Annie Wright School. On Stars Nike Summer Camps he said, "Our Tacoma Stars Nike Soccer Camps are a fun filled experience targeting player development and fun. We have spread our camps out all-around Western Washington communities to give all Stars fans and soccer families a chance to experience our camps. Camps include a half-day and full day option and run all summer."

For the full list of Camp dates and to register, go to www.tacomastars.com/clinics.

