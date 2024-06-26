Sidekicks Re-Sign MASL Draft Pick Colin O'Keefe Until 2027

June 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the re-signing of 2023 MASL Draft pick, Colin O'Keefe until the 2027 season. The 2023-24 season marked O'Keefe's first season with the Sidekicks and second in the MASL. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

O'Keefe grew up in Buffalo, New York. After playing collegiate soccer at Erie Community College and Buffalo State College, O'Keefe played outdoor soccer for FC Buffalo and FC Miami City.

O'Keefe started his professional indoor career with the Harrisburg Heat in the 2021-22 season, but only appeared in two games. In 2023, O'Keefe took a chance and signed up for the MASL Pro Player Combine to restart his indoor career. He was drafted by the Sidekicks in the second round and was invited to training camp. O'Keefe made an immediate impact and was offered a contract for the 2023-24 season.

In the 2023-24 season, O'Keefe played in 23 games scoring seven goals and three assists. His most notable game was on March 24 against the Texas Outlaws where he scored two goals and had two assists.

