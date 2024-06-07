Stars Name Katie Benzan Assistant General Manager

June 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today the appointment of Katie Benzan as the team's Assistant General Manager and Jazz Coordinator of Pro Scouting, ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Benzan, a former collegiate and WNBA basketball player, served as a Basketball Generalist in the Utah Jazz front office over the last two seasons (2022-24). Benzan becomes the first female in Stars team history to take a front office role.

"Katie is a rising star in basketball operations. Her experience as a player and two years with the Jazz brings a unique perspective to our developing team," said Marquis Newman, General Manager of the Salt Lake City Stars. "We are excited to welcome Katie as we expand the front office of the Jazz's G League affiliate, and continue to cultivate the Stars program as a tool for our young players in the Utah Jazz organization."

The Wellesley, Mass., native began her collegiate playing career at Harvard, earning All-Ivy League First Team honors all three years that she was a Crimson (2016-2020). Benzan transferred to Maryland where she was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and became an AP Honorable Mention All-American. Following the conclusion of her collegiate career, the Maryland guard earned a spot with the Washington Mystics, becoming the first female Dominican player to play in the WNBA (2022).

