Stars Kick off Pre-Season with Fan Fest on Sunday

August 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars may not be starting their "official" pre-season for a few weeks yet, but by seeing the efforts on and off the field by the team, the run for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup has already begun. Fans will get to see that first-hand on Sunday, August 11 when the Stars host their Annual Fan Fest at the Tacoma Soccer Center. Tickets are only $10, and the doors open at 4 pm for this special event.

Sunday will feature a meet-and-greet opportunity with the ability for fans to interact with players on the field for autographs and pictures. The Stars will take the field for an intersquad scrimmage featuring both veteran players as well as rookies trying to make the 2024-25 roster.

Team representatives will be on hand to help fans place their $50 deposits to secure season tickets for the coming season and the team's merchandise table will be open for everyone to stock up on gear to show off the Stars everywhere they go!

This is an activity which the players look forward to as much as the fans as noted by MASL 2X MVP and Stars General Manager Nick Perera said.

"Sunday's Fan Fest marks the beginning of the journey towards the 2024/2025 MASL season and is a chance for indoor soccer fans in the PNW to get back in the swing of the action with the Tacoma Stars. For our players and staff, it's a chance to interact with our fans and a chance to get our Stars family back together again."

Tickets are available at www.tacomastars.com/fanfest as well as at the door.

A $50 deposit locks in your season ticket for the 2024-25 season! Go to www.tacomastars.showare.com or for more information call 1-844-STARS-84 today.

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2024

