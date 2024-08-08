St. Louis Ambush Sign Defender Dylan Hundelt

August 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed free agent defender Dylan Hundelt to a two-year deal, the team announced today. The signing marks a homecoming for Hundelt, a St. Louis native who began his professional career with the Ambush in 2015.

The 2024-25 season will be Hundelt's ninth in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He played three seasons for the hometown Ambush from 2015 to 2018. He split the 2018-19 season between the Orlando SeaWolves and the Harrisburg Heat, then played two more seasons with Harrisburg through the 2021-22 season. Hundelt then joined Utica City FC, where he played from 2022 to 2024. In 126 career MASL games, Hundelt scored 30 goals, added 23 assists and blocked 126 opposing shots.

Dylan attended the University of Mississippi, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. He played prep soccer at CBC High School. Prior to joining the Ambush, Dylan played for the St. Louis Lions in the USL Premier Development League during their 2015 season. Hundelt also went to the U17 National Finals while playing with the Scott Gallagher Soccer Club. Dylan is the son of former Steamers, Storm and Ambush star Kevin Hundelt.

Ambush co-owner, General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Locker said, "Dylan Hundelt has shown considerable talent since his early career with the Ambush and with his subsequent teams. We are glad we could get a deal done to bring Dylan home to enjoy our success for the next two seasons."

Hundelt said, "I am thrilled to return to the St. Louis Ambush. It is an honor to play in my hometown for this respected and historic organization. The club has been moving in an exciting direction, and I look forward to bringing my experience to play a part in its future."

The Ambush will kick off their twelfth season when they take the field at The Family Arena this fall. Season tickets are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2024

St. Louis Ambush Sign Defender Dylan Hundelt - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.