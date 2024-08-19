Stars Add Kovacs to 2024-25 Coaching Staff

The Lincoln Stars have added Ross Kovacs to their coaching staff as an assistant ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Kovacs will join head coach Rocky Russo and assistant Artt Brey on the staff. Both of them are entering their fourth seasons guiding the Stars.

"I'm very appreciative of the opportunity that the Lincoln Stars have given me to become their next assistant coach," Kovacs said. "Coaching in Lincoln with all of the things that I have heard about it are going to make it special. Really looking forward to the opportunity to help build off the success that Rocky, Nick and Artt have had over their first three seasons here."

Kovacs comes to the Stars after serving as an assistant with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the North American Hockey League last season. This will be Kovacs' second stint in the USHL after being on the Madison Capitols' staff in 2022-23. He also was an assistant for St. Scholastica at the D-III level in 2021-22.

The Dicksinson, North Dakota native played three seasons at Gustavus Adolphus College at the D-II level from 2014-17. Kovacs played junior hockey with the Florida Jr. Blades in the former Empire Junior Hockey League in 2011-12 and then with the Hawkesbury Hawks in the Central Canada Hockey League for the 2012-13 season.

The Stars begin play this season Sep. 20-21 at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn. against the Madison Capitols and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The first two home games are Sep. 27-28 against the Green Bay Gamblers. Lincoln will play two preseason games, both against Omaha Sep. 5 and 9. Admission for the latter date at the Ice Box is free. Tickets for all home games are available now at lincolnstars.com.

