Dennis Accepts Scouting Position with Pittsburgh Penguins

August 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms Director of Hockey Operations and Assistant Coach, Brandon Dennis

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms are proud to announce that Director of Hockey Operations and Assistant Coach, Brandon Dennis, has accepted a scouting position with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. Dennis will manage scouting efforts for the Penguins in the Midwest region of the United States. Dennis will assist in the transition to a new Director of Hockey Operations prior to joining the Penguins full-time in the near future.

During Dennis' tenure with the Phantoms the program finished with a regular season record of 71-28-10-5 while also winning the organization's first ever Clark Cup Championship. Dennis was responsible for assisting with on-ice development and strategy as well as off-ice admin and branding. He is directly responsible for the Cleveland Classic outdoor game between the Phantoms and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders while also overseeing various aspects of the program's video and advanced scouting strategy.

"Brandon Dennis has been a great ambassador of the Phantoms and the city of Youngstown. He is an unsung hero within the hockey operations department due to being a Swiss-Army knife that handles a variety of day-to-day projects that assist in our program's success and growth of our culture," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "He won a championship with us and will always be remembered as a winner. He is so deserving of this role and is going to do great things in Pittsburgh. We couldn't be happier for him and his promotion to the NHL."

"Youngstown gave me my first opportunity and I will be forever grateful to Murry Gunty, Bruce Zoldan, Andrew Goldman, and Ryan Ward for putting their trust in me," said Dennis. "Being able to be a part of a first-class hockey program that plays in the best junior league in the world provided me with the necessary experience to grow and take my skillset to the next level. I was very fortunate to have Ryan Ward to learn from and to work with. He is truly one of the best in the business and I can't thank him enough for allowing me to be a part of the staff. Winning a Clark Cup championship in Youngstown is something I will never forget."

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown on August 28 th when they will step on the ice for their first team practice of the 2024-2025 United States Hockey League season prior to heading to Green Bay to take on the Gamblers September 4 th, 5 th, and 6 th in the preseason. The Phantoms will open their home slate October 18 th vs the Lincoln Stars at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

