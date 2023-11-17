Star Wars Night Returns to the Hangar

November 17, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for Star Wars Night on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m.! Hosting the Macon Mayhem, the team will look to continue their winning streak at home while donning custom Mandalorian themed jerseys. This will be the first of 10 matchups between the two teams this regular season.

What's New?

The team has moved their fan raffle and shirt off his back raffle online! This will be the only way to purchase raffle tickets for either game raffle. Fans can purchase raffle tickets now HERE. Raffles end at 8:45 p.m. on game day with winners being notified on the video board and emailed. All raffle proceeds benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation.

50/50 Raffle tickets can also be purchased online HERE. Winners will be notified during the game if they are in attendance or contacted via email (if purchased online) the next Ice Flyers business day.

A Perfect Jersey For Any Star Wars Fan

Replica Star Wars jerseys will be available for purchase at either of the team's merchandise booths on the upper concourse. Youth and Adult sizes will be available with jerseys being available for purchase on the teams online store after the game. Can't make it to the game? Check shop.iceflyers.com to get your jersey.

Game Worn Jersey Auctions

Fans can bid on game worn jerseys from the game online now HERE. A select number of players' jerseys can be bid on immediately after the game in a live auction in sections 103 and 104.

Tickets

Don't want to miss the exciting start of the Pensacola Ice Flyers' 2023-24 campaign? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Download the App

Download the Ice Flyers Official App ahead of the matchup on Saturday to play interactive games and win prizes during the game. One lucky fan to download the app and check into the game will win a prize. Fans can also play the Beré Jewelers Shuffle game for a chance to win $100 gift card or the Visit Pensacola Trivia game to win a prize. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play today!

Post Game

Live Auction: Immediately after the game in sections 103 and 104.

Post Game Skate: Fans can skate with the players after the game by purchasing tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office or online.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 17, 2023

Star Wars Night Returns to the Hangar - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.