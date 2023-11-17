ThunderBolts Shut Out 1-0 in Knoxville

November 17, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Knoxville, Tenn. Despite a strong defensive game and several great scoring chances, the Thunderbolts were unable to beat a hot Knoxville goaltender in Kristian Stead, with a single goal proving to be the difference in a 1-0 loss in Knoxville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, November 18th against the Quad City Storm, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The game's only goal came at 6:28 of the second period, on one of the only quality chances Knoxville obtained all game long, with Brady Fleurent scoring to put the Ice Bears in front 1-0. The Thunderbolts outshot Knoxville 25-16, but Ice Bears goaltender Stead stopped all 25 shots, with another two hitting the crossbar behind Stead but not into the net. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts goaltender Sean Kuhn handled his lesser workload well, with only the one goal against on 16 total shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears meet once again on Friday, January 12th at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.