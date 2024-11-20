Star Wars Night Kicks off Storm Weekend

November 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Friday night to faceoff against the Evansville Thunderbolts. It is the first matchup of the season between the two teams and the front end of a home and home weekend series. Friday is Star Wars night and Star Wars characters will be on the concourse for pictures pregame and at intermission. The Storm will be wearing specialty Star Wars Storm Trooper jerseys that will be available for purchase and auctioned post game.

Friday's game is presented by Livewell Chiropractic and Wellness Center.

The team returns to action on home ice next Wednesday November 27th for the first $1 beer night of the season. The Storm will, again, battle the Evansville Thunderbolts and fans are encouraged to wear black shirts, jerseys and apparel to the game. The first 1000 fans receive a black Storm pom pom and the Storm will be wearing their home black jerseys on the ice. Wednesday's game is presented by 97X.

Saturday November 30th is Check the Halls Night presented by Fleet Feet; a holiday themed game with Christmas lights throughout the arena, a hot chocolate bar and Santa! The game is also this season's fourth edition of the #ColdWarOn74 against cross-state rival Peoria. The Storm is 2-1 versus the Rivermen this season.

Tickets for all three games can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, QuadCityStorm.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 20, 2024

Star Wars Night Kicks off Storm Weekend - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.