Thunderbolts Host Quad City for First Responders Night this Saturday

November 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a pair of very close, one-goal losses this past weekend, the Thunderbolts aim to get back in a winning groove this coming weekend against the Quad City Storm, at Quad City on Friday and back at Ford Center on Saturday for First Responders Night.

Week In Review:

Matthew Hobbs and Jordan Simoneau tallied a goal each in Peoria this past Friday, however the Thunderbolts fell just short 3-2. Derek Contessa scored only 27 seconds into the game on Saturday against the Rivermen, but the Thunderbolts were forced to settle for one point in a 2-1 overtime loss. Ty Taylor was nearly unbeatable in net for both games, going 29 for 32 on Friday and 37 for 39 on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Quad City this Friday night to take on the Storm at 7:10pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be an away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

This Saturday, November 23rd will be First Responders Night as the Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm. All current and former first responders will be eligible for $11 tickets for themselves and up to 5 friends/family each with valid identification. The Thunderbolts will wear specialty First Responder-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately following the game, and a limited number of replica jerseys will be on sale at the Thunderbolts merch stand behind Section 102. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, December 7th will be Teddy Bear Toss Night as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc. The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the biggest traditions in hockey around the holidays, where fans can bring new or gently used stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Thunderbolts score their first goal of the game, all of which will be donated to charities around the Tri-State to bring holiday cheer to those in need. Fans can also drop off stuffed animals at Town and Country Ford at 7720 E Division Street in Evansville between Monday, November 25th and December 7th.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 4-4-1, 9 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (15 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Tyson Brouwer (1-3-0, .894 Save %)

Thunderbolts 2023-24 Record vs QCS: 4-7-1

The Storm have lost four-straight games, however they will have star forward Matt Ustaski back from ECHL call-up going into this coming weekend. In Roanoke this past weekend, the Storm were defeated 6-3 on Friday and 7-6 in overtime on Saturday. Cole Golka, Johnny Witzke and Tommy Tsicos scored in Friday's game, which was tied 3-3 until the Rail Yard Dawgs pulled away with three goals late in the second period. Quad City rallied from 6-4 down in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and gain a point before losing in extra time, behind two goals each from Leif Mattson and Tsicos and one goal each from Witzke and Nicola Levesque.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 8 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Sat. 11/16: G Cole Ceci returned from call-up to Bloomington (ECHL)

Sat. 11/16: G Daniel Davidson placed on waivers

Fri. 11/15: G Daniel Davidson signed to contract

Fri. 11/15: F Aiden Wagner signed to contract

Thur. 11/14: G Cole Ceci called up to Bloomington (ECHL)

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.