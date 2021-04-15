Stand-Up Comedian Fortune Feimster to Perform at Four Winds Field July 24

April 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster will perform at Four Winds Field on Saturday, July 24. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

General admission tickets are $35, and fans will be allowed to sit anywhere between sections 105 and 114. A limited number of VIP tables (four seats per table) will be available on the field to watch the performance. A VIP seat is $50 per ticket and all four seats must be purchased. Tickets are available at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online.

Fortune Feimster first became known as a writer and panelist on E's hit show Chelsea Lately, and then starred as a series regular on The Mindy Project for Hulu and Champions for NBC. She has gone on to have many guest appearances on TV shows including Claws, 2 Broke Girls, Workaholics, Glee, Dear White People, and Tales of the City, as well as recurring roles on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q and CBS's Life In Pieces.

Fortune has a recurring role as "Dougie" on "Life In Pieces" for CBS and many guest appearances including "Dear White People", "Drunk History", "Claws" and "Idiotsitter" to name a few. She has performed stand-up on "Conan" and "Seth Meyers Show" as well as her own half hour specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. On the film side you can catch her in "Office Christmas Party" playing the memorable role of "Lonny" the Uber driver as well as the soon to be released action "LIVE".

When not acting, Fortune can be seen traveling all over the country doing stand-up or hosting major events such as the GLAAD Media Awards. She's most known for her silly and down to earth approach on stage, which has made her a favorite among audiences everywhere. She's also a master of improv thanks to her days as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company in Los Angeles, and is interacting with crowds at every show.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.