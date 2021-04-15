Individual Tickets for Second Homestand of Timber Rattlers 2021 Season on Sale April 20

April 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing that single-game tickets for their second homestand of the season - May 18 through May 23 - will go on sale Tuesday, April 20. Fans may purchase tickets for any game in the series with the West Michigan Whitecaps in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or through the team's website starting at 11:00am.

Fans who have purchased Sconnie Plans, Holiday Packs, Kid's Crew Memberships, or Cyber Monday voucher packages will have the ability to start redeeming their vouchers for tickets for the second homestand starting Friday, April 16 at 10:00am by calling or visiting the Box Office.

Highlights of the second homestand of the season include a Corbin Burnes Shirsey giveaway on Sunday, May 23 to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game courtesy of Century 21 Ace Realty, Y100 Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1 and 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 on Tuesday, May 18, and WAPL Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company on Thursday, May 20.

The number of tickets available for each game in the second homestand will be limited to 35% of the normal capacity. Fans will be seated in socially-distanced pods. Those aged two or older are required to wear face-coverings while on the stadium grounds.

Tickets for the first homestand of the season - May 4 through May 9 - are still on sale, but there are a limited number remaining for all games, including only grass seating and Home Run Porch tickets for Opening Night on May 4.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.