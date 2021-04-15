Big Weekend for High School Baseball

DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark will host two high school baseball triple-headers this weekend as part of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Orthopedic Associates. By the end of the weekend, 28 high school teams will have taken the field at Day Air Ballpark.

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

12 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School

13 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School

14 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School

15 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School Bradford High School

16 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School Northwestern High School

17 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School

Lincolnview vs. Delphos St Johns

Lincolnview: The Lancers were pre-season ranked second in Division 4 by Prep Baseball Report Ohio. PBR Ohio also tabbed junior Ohio State commit Landon Price as Division 4 pre-season player of the year. Other players to watch include senior Collin Overholt batting .500, sophomore Dane Ebel hitting .429, and senior Creed Jessee.

Delphos St. Johns: Junior Gavin Fittro tops the Blue Jays with a .375 batting average while senior Trent Lindemann has produced 11 RBI this season. Junior Brady Kerner leads Delphos St. Johns with 12 walks, 17 runs scored, and 21 strikeouts on the mound. Fittro has posted the team's best ERA (2.74) among pitchers with multiple appearances.

Ansonia vs. Twin Valley

Ansonia: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Twin Valley South: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Arcanum vs. Franklin Monroe

Arcanum: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Franklin Monroe: The Jets are 5-3 this season led by seniors Parker Schaar, Brendan Hosler, and Cavin Baker. Blake Sease has their best batting average at .538 followed by Jace Byers hitting .367, Schaar batting .381, and Gabe Sargent batting .360. Hosler has posted Franklin Monroe's best numbers on the mound with a 1.40 ERA and 29 strikeouts this season.

Russia vs. Bradford

Russia: The 2021 season marks the 50th anniversary of Russia's 1971 state championship team - the first state championship for any sport in school history. The Raiders are led by Kevin Philpot, who picked up his 100th career win last Saturday, along with assistant coach Aaron Monnin. Russia's top three pitchers include junior Grant Saunders (2.05 ERA), sophomore Xavier Philpot (0.95 ERA), and sophomore Ross Fiessenger (2.90 ERA). Zane Shappie leads the Raiders with a .588 batting average.

Bradford is led by standout seniors Gage Wills and Taven Leach. Wills leads the Railroaders in strikeouts on the mound (37 Ks in 20 innings) and is batting .348. Leach has recorded 29 strikeouts in 20 innings, leads the team in singles, and boasts a .414 batting average. Junior Keaton Mead tops the Railroaders with a .567 OBP and has thrown out five of eight potential base-stealers. Freshman shortstop Tucker Miller has Bradford's highest batting average at .444, while freshman center fielder Landon Wills is batting .381.

Ross vs. Northwestern

Ross enters the 2021 season off three consecutive conference and district titles. Senior third baseman Joe Schottelkotte ranks first on the team in hits, runs, and stolen bases. Senior catcher and infielder Austin Burns has also played well at the plate leading the Rams in batting average, OBP, RBI, and slugging. On the hill, junior Connor Morgan tops Ross in strikeouts, wins, and WHIP.

Northwestern: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Springboro vs. Valley View

Springboro: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Valley View: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all the schools and will also be available by clicking on the school name at this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School (1) Houston High School (11)

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School (10) Versailles High School (1)

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School (1) Middletown High School (2)

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School (ppd) Franklin High School (ppd)

7 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School (ppd) Tri-County North HS (ppd)

8 April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School (ppd) East Clinton High School (ppd)

9 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School (0) Preble Shawnee HS (10)

10 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School

11 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School

12 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School

13 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School

14 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School Bradford High School

15 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School Northwestern High School

16 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School

17 April 22, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School

18 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School Bellbrook High School

19 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School

20 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV

21 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School

22 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School

23 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School

24 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School

25 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

26 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

27 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

28 May 1, 2021 4:00pm Lynchburg-Clay High School Blanchester High School

29 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

30 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

31 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

32 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

33 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

34 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

35 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School

36 May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

37 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

38 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

