Stamps Sign Former NFL Receiver Josh Ali

February 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Ali.

Josh Ali

Receiver

College: Kentucky

Height: 6.00

Weight: 191

Born: Mar. 3, 1999

Birthplace: Miami, FL

American

The University of Kentucky product signed as undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and appeared in two games during the 2022 National Football League season.

At Kentucky, the Miami native played 55 games and made 34 starts. Ali had 131 career receptions for the Wildcats for 1,447 yards and eight touchdowns as well as six carries for 34 yards and one major and 29 punt returns for 283 yards. He had career highs of 41 catches and 601 receiving yards in 2021.

