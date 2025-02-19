Tiger-Cats Add WR Keaton Bruggeling and RB Chris Smith to Offence

February 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has added a pair of players to its offence, including national receiver Keaton Bruggeling and American running back Chris Smith.

Bruggeling, 26, has suited up in 31 games over three seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks (2022-24), registering eight receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. The 6'3, 205-pound native of St. Catharines played 13 games last season, posting two receptions for 23 yards. The former Carleton Ravens receiver was originally selected by the Redblacks in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft. Bruggeling also serves as a brakeman for Canada's National Bobsleigh program during the off-season.

Smith, 24, spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, seeing action in four games and registering 12 kickoff returns for 247 yards and 13 punt returns for 141 yards. The 5'9, 194-pound native of Louisville, Mississippi spent time in the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks (2023) and in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas (2024). Smith spent his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned all-Sun Belt honours as a returner and a running back (2020, 21).

