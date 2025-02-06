Stallions Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Birmingham Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz today introduced three new additions as a part of his staff for the 2025 season.

New to the staff are General Manager Paul Roell, Defensive Line Coach Ron Burton and Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Wes Smith.

Returning coaches are Corey Chamblin (DC/DB), Mike Jones (WR), Dave DeGuglielmo (OL), Chris Bonoi (ST), Daric Riley (LB) and Philip Montgomery (Co-OC/RB/TE).

Roell brings over 30 years of professional football experience to the Stallions, having served as an NFL scout with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars before working as a college scout for the USFL.

Burton joins the Stallions bringing over three decades of coaching experience to the staff, with stints at North Carolina, Air Force, Michigan State, Miami-Ohio, and most recently Tulsa.

Smith returns to Birmingham as part of the Stallions coming from Albany State University where he was the defensive line coach. Smith also coached the linebackers at UAB from 2020-2021.

"We're stronger than ever," said Holtz. "We have new faces with strong backgrounds and passion that will add value to our already seasoned staff. We have our sights set on a very productive pre-season as we look toward building toward that first game on Sunday, March 30 in D.C."

The Stallions won the inaugural UFL Championship in 2024 after winning the USFL Championship in 2022 and 2023. Holtz and his staff will look to earn a fourth consecutive spring football championship in 2025.

The Stallions' 2025 season kicks off Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 PM CST at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Stallions season tickets are on sale now at Stallions Ticket Central.

