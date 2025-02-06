Showboats Continue Community Involvement

February 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats are gearing up for their highly-anticipated season opener March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Showboats' staff, spirit squad and mascot, Skipper, have been hitting the streets of the Memphis area to spread the excitement.

Throughout January, the Showboats have been actively engaging with fans through a dozen community events, totaling more than 120 hours of community outreach. This extensive effort has helped grow the team's presence and generate excitement leading into the 2025 season.

Through these events, the Showboats have connected with nearly 20,000 people across the region.

The following is a look at each of the Showboats' appearances in the community over the last month:

Jan. 2 - Gator Bowl/Sugar Bowl Watch Party - Brookhaven Pub

Jan. 3 - First Friday Coffee & Connections - Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce

Jan. 5 - University of Memphis men's basketball game - FedEx Forum

Jan. 9 - College Football Playoff Semifinal Watch Party - The Green Beetle

Jan. 12 - NFL Playoffs Watch Party - Ghost River Brewery & Taproom

Jan. 19 - NFL Playoffs Watch Party - Loflin Yard

Jan. 20 - College Football Playoff Championship Watch Party - Huey's Germantown

Jan. 23 - University of Memphis men's basketball game - FedEx Forum

Jan. 25 - Memphis Shelby County Middle School Basketball Championships - White Station High School

Jan. 25 - University of Memphis men's basketball game - FedEx Forum

Jan. 29 - Business After Hours - Germantown Chamber of Commerce

"Our goal has always been to be an integral part of the Memphis community," said Showboats Vice President of Business and Team Operations Steve Macy. "It is an absolute pleasure to interact with our existing and future fans. I am constantly humbled by the outflowing of love and support for the Showboats."

The 2025 Showboats season kicks off March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, when Memphis hosts the Michigan Panthers. The Showboats will also play home games April 12, May 11, May 24 and June 1.

Memphis Showboats season tickets begin at just $100 and can be purchased at Showboats Ticket Central. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.