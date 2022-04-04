St. Lucie Mets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2022

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2022 season.

St. Lucie opens its home slate of games on Tuesday, April 12th against the Clearwater Threshers. Overall the Mets will play 66 games at Clover Park from April-September.

New in 2022, the Mets are partnering with Marvel and will host a pair of MARVEL Super Hero™ Days:

- Saturday, April 16th the Mets will wear special Dr. Strange jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast. Captain America will be at Clover Park for photo opportunities. There will be a costume contest, raffles, postgame fireworks and more.

- Saturday, July 16th is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. The Mets will wear another

Marvel-themed jersey of a Super Hero to-be-named-later, which will be auctioned off to benefit Special Olympics Florida. Again there will be a costume contest, fireworks and more.

In addition to the two Marvel jerseys, the Mets will wear eight additional specialty jerseys for a variety of theme nights throughout the season:

- Faith Night partnered with 4Kids Treasure Coast - Saturday, May 14th

- Star Wars Night - Saturday, June 4th.

- Treasure Coast Hospice Night of Hope - Saturday, June 18th. There will be a pre-game local celebrity softball game.

- Military Appreciation Week - June 30th-July 3rd. The week will feature nights focused on Veterans, active duty and deployed military, families of military members and Gold Star families.

- Maddie's Fight Night - Saturday, July 30th. The night will focus on raising awareness for children's cancer research.

- Summer Santa Celebration - Saturday, August 6th. Clover Park will be visited by Santa and there will be other Christmas-themed promotions. The night will benefit Christmas 4 Kids and WPSL Christmas Kids.

- Boo Bash - Saturday, August 27th. Celebrate Halloween at the ballpark with trunk-or-treating, costume contests, spooky music and more. The evening will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County.

- Paint the Park Pink - Saturday, September 3rd. The night features fans and players wearing pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

All the specialty jerseys will be available for fans to bid on at milbauctions.com.

The Mets are pleased to offer an array of daily promotions to provide fans with a bang for their buck:

- Tuesday- Silver Sluggers Night. All Silver Sluggers receive free admission and a free hot dog. Seniors (55+) interested in becoming Silver Sluggers should email silversluggers@stluciemets.com.

- Thursday- Dollar Night returns! Fans can enjoy $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bug Light), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

- Friday - Family 4 Pack. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and one family-sized popcorn for $50.

- Friday- Kids Club day. All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream. Kids can also run the bases after the game.

- Saturday- Fireworks! A spectacular pyrotechnic extravaganza will light up the night sky following every Saturday home game.

- Sunday- Kids Club day. All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Other promotions in 2022 include: Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (April 14th), Jackie Robinson Celebration (April 15th), First Responders Night (April 30th), Healthcare Appreciation Night (May 12th), Teacher Appreciation Night (June 2nd), School's Out Night (June 3rd), Camp Day (June 29th and July 13th), Strike Out Hunger Night (August 25th), Back to School Night (August 26th) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 4th).

Individual game tickets, season tickets and flex plans (10 undated tickets for $80) are on sale now at stluciemets.com. Continue to visit the website throughout the season for updates on tickets, promotions and other happenings at the ballpark.

