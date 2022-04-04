Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

April 4, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The 2022 schedule includes a promotional night each month of the season at TD Ballpark. Between giveaways, fireworks, and camp day there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Also, returning this season are our weekly promotions held throughout the year! Each Thursday is $1 12 oz. beer and $2 16 oz. beer presented by Budweiser. Friday nights are buy one get one margaritas and house wine. On Saturdays, kids can run the bases post game! The Dunedin Blue Jays full schedule can be found at https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/bqpbcyyogjuphsiclhyp.pdf

Opening Night

The Blue Jays Opening Night against the Bradenton Marauders features a mystery item giveaway and a magnet schedule to the first 500 fans in attendance. Fans can also enjoy BOGO margaritas and house wine!

Fishing Night

Fans have the chance to take home a DJay Fishing bobblehead presented by Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro!

Pride Night

On June 11, the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce hosts Pride Night where the Blue Jays will be wearing specialty jerseys for the occasion. The jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned after the game!

Camp Day

The Dunedin Blue Jays welcome our local summer camps to the ballpark for a day game at TD Ballpark.

Firework Nights

Firework shows take place on July 4th presented by Budweiser and August 13th presented by BayCare. The Dunedin night sky will be lit up with a spectacular firework show both nights for all to enjoy!

Single game tickets start at $8 online and $11 day of game at the BayCare Box Office. Visit our ticketing page www.milb.com/dunedin/ballpark/ticketpackages for more ticketing information.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.