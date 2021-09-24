St. Lucie Mets Announce 2022 Schedule

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce their 2022 regular season schedule. The Mets will play 132 games, including 66 at Clover Park. The schedule spans April 8th-September 11th.

For the first time since 2012 the Mets will open the season on the road. They play a three-game series at the Daytona Tortugas (Reds) Friday, April 8th-Sunday, April 10th.

Opening Night at Clover Park is Tuesday, April 12th. The Mets will host the Clearwater Threshers (Phillies) for a six-game series.

The Mets will also be home for the weekend of Friday, July 1st-Sunday, July 3rd for an Independence Day celebration against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins).

The Mets will end their home schedule with 12 games in 13 days from August 23rd-September 4th. They will host the Palm Beach Cardinals (Cardinals) and Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) in that stretch.

The Mets finish the season with a road series at the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins) from September 6th-11th.

The Mets will play eight of the other nine Low-A Southeast teams. The only team the Mets do not play in 2022 is the Bradenton Marauders (Pirates). The Mets will play East Division rivals Daytona 27 times, Jupiter 27 times and Palm Beach 24 times. The Mets will have home and home series against West Division opponents Clearwater, Lakeland (Tigers), Dunedin (Blue Jays) and Tampa (Yankees).

Like in 2021, the Mets schedule is primarily set up in six-game blocks played Tuesdays-Sundays. The exceptions are the three-game series at Daytona to start the season and a three-game visit to the Jupiter from July 22nd-24th coming out of a four-day midseason break.

Also in 2022 is the return of Monday off days, with the exception of July 4th when the Mets play at Daytona.

Ticket information, game times and promotions will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

