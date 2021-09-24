Daytona Tortugas Release 2022 Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball, the Daytona Tortugas have announced their game schedule for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. The Tortugas will play a grand total of 132 games with 66 games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark and another 66 contests on the road.

Daytona will open the 2022 Low-A Southeast schedule at home on Friday, April 8, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark with a three-game weekend series against the St. Lucie Mets.

That three-game set will be one of two the Tortugas will play during the 2022 campaign. Daytona will also host the Palm Beach Cardinals from Friday, July 22, until Sunday, July 24, in a three-game set following a four-day break in the action from Monday, July 18, until Wednesday, July 22.

"We cannot wait to welcome the passionate fans of Daytona Beach back to The Jack for a full 2022 schedule," said Tortugas general manager Jim Jaworski. "It will be the 'Year of the Fan' at Minor League Baseball's most historic ballpark with an exciting and jam-packed promotional schedule."

Much like the 2021 season, the Tortugas' schedule features six-game series that run from Tuesday until Sunday with Monday's serving as a league-wide off day.

Outside of the two series mentioned above, the only outlier to the league-wide Monday off day is for the Tortugas' July 4 celebration. After finishing a series against the Cardinals in Palm Beach on Sunday, July 3, Daytona will host St. Lucie on Monday, July 4, at The Jack. This will be followed by a league-wide off day on Tuesday and the series resuming on Wednesday, July 6.

Unlike 2021, Daytona will play all nine fellow Low-A Southeast members during the 2022 campaign. All nine teams - including the Dunedin Blue Jays and Tampa Tarpons, whom the Tortugas did not play in 2021 - will play at least one series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

In all, the 'Tugas will play nine home games in April, 18 in May, 12 in June, nine in July, 12 in August, and a final six in September. Daytona closes out the 2022 regular-season schedule with a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons from Tuesday, September 6, until Sunday, September 11.

All game times, for home and road contests, will be released at a later date.

2022 Season tickets are currently available at early-bird prices until January 1, 2022, and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172, or by visiting the team offices at 110 East Orange Ave. in downtown Daytona Beach.

