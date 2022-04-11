St. Lucie Mets 2022: What to Know Before You Go

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets home opener is Tuesday and there is a lot to know before heading to Clover Park. From parking, to tickets, to promotions to rule changes, we have you covered!

Times -

- Games Tuesday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Sunday games start at 12:10 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Parking -

- All vehicles are $5 (accept cash or credit).

- Season ticket holders get free parking every game; Silver Sluggers get free parking Tuesdays.

Tickets -

- The Box Office is open on game days beginning at 2 p.m. for games Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m. for Sunday games. The Box Office is closed on non-game days.

- Tickets can be purchased anytime at www.stluciemets.com.

- Pricing: Individual tickets range from $6 (military) to $12 (premium seating) in advance. On day-of-game all tickets increase by $2.

- Season tickets ($275) and Flex Packs (10 undated tickets for $80) are available in person and online.

Team Store -

- The Fan Shop will open at 4 p.m. on home game days. When the team is on the road the Fan Shop will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Promotions -

- Tuesday- Silver Sluggers Night (Silver Sluggers in free and get a free hot dog)

- Thursday- Dollar Night ($1 Bud/Bud Light, $1 soda, $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs)

- Friday- Family 4 Pack (Four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, one popcorn for $50); Kids Club Night; Kids run the bases after the game.

- Saturday- Postgame fireworks

- Sunday- Kids Club Day

New On-Field Experimental Rules in 2022 -

- Pitch Timer: On-field timers will be used to create a crisp pace of play, with batters required to be ready to hit and pitchers required to deliver a pitch within allotted periods of time. With runners on base, pitchers will have additional allotted time for each pitch but will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out.

- Automated Ball-Strike ("ABS"): ABS technology will be used to call balls and strikes in the majority of games. A "Challenge" system will be used in select games, in which umpires call balls and strikes, and the pitcher, catcher, and batter have an ability to appeal the umpire's call to the ABS system. In Challenge Games, each team will receive three appeals. Successful appeals will be retained.

- Defensive Positioning: The defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base.

- Larger Bases: The size of first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches.

