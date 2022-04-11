Marauders Games Return to MiLB.TV in 2022

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced that all 66 home games at LECOM Park in the 2022 season will be broadcast on MiLB.TV. The games will feature the play-by-play audio from Marauders broadcaster Spenser Smith.

By visiting MiLB.TV, fans can purchase a full-season ($49.99) or monthly ($12.99) subscription and watch both live and archived game broadcasts.

The Marauders are the only team in the ten-team Florida State League to feature an MiLB.TV broadcast.

The Marauders feature a multi-camera presentation for fans wanting to watch future Pittsburgh Pirates stars against their Florida State League opponents: Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals), and Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

A free audio broadcast is also available for all home and select road Marauders games via BradentonMarauders.com and the TuneIn App.

The Marauders' home schedule begins Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

