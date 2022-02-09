St. Louis Cardinals Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former St. Louis Cardinals organization outfielder and Memphis native Ben Johnson will manage the Memphis Redbirds for the 2022 season, the Cardinals announced Wednesday.

Dernier Orozco and Brandon Allen will also return to Memphis as the Triple-A affiliate pitching coach and hitting coach, respectively.

Johnson was first named Redbirds manager for the 2019 season after spending the 2018 season as a coach for the Durham Bulls. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as a scout with the Arizona Diamondbacks. His previous managerial experience came with the independent Arizona Centennials of the Freedom Pro League in 2012. Johnson's record with Memphis is 130-138.

The 40-year-old attended Germantown High School in Memphis, and he was drafted by the Cardinals out of high school in the 4th round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft after being named the Memphis-area High School Player of the Year. After turning down college baseball and football scholarship offers to sign with the Cardinals, he was ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Cardinals system. After playing in 1999 and part of 2000 with the Cardinals organization, he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Johnson made his Major League debut with San Diego on June 26, 2005, and he went on to appear in 31 games with the Padres that year. He played 58 games with San Diego in 2006, before being traded to the New York Mets in the offseason and playing nine games in The Big Apple in 2007. Johnson's 10-year Minor League playing career spanned 901 games, where he hit .262 with 187 doubles, 115 home runs, 473 RBI, and 91 stolen bases.

