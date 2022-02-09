From April Through September, Saints Have You Covered as Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale February 26

ST. PAUL, MN - From spring, through summer, and into the fall the St. Paul Saints will extend the laughter for six months in 2022. If you're looking for more fun in your life, the Saints have you covered. Need a place to bring the kids this summer, CHS Field is the place. Overall, fans will have more opportunities than ever, 75 to be exact, to check out the Saints this year when single-game tickets go on sale.

On Saturday, February 26 fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets to all 75 home games. The box office, located on Broadway St. between 4th and 5th Streets, will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Those showing up in person can purchase tickets an hour prior to them going on sale via phone and online. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 651-644-6659, or visiting saintsbaseball.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Prior to February 26 the only way fans can assure a seat to 2022 games at CHS Field are season tickets (full or half season), 12-game mini plan, a group of 25 or more, or unique promotional ticket packages.

CHS Field offers fans incredible views from every area of the ballpark, with 7,210 seats. Above the walkway and behind home plate are nearly 900 home plate reserved seats. The Saints offer more than 1,800 infield reserved seats, three sections each above the home and visitor's dugout on the first and third base side. The outfield reserved seats, four sections down the left field line and three down the right field line, hold more than 2,500 fans. Finally, the only bleacher style seating in the entire ballpark is the general admission area, two sections in the left field corner that hold nearly 500 fans. One of the more popular seats at CHS Field are the nearly 200 drink rail seats, which are along the concourse on the first and third base side as well as over the left field Treasure Island grass berm. Drink rail tickets come with an assigned high chair back seat and an area to set your food and drink on at the drink rail. Treasure Island Berm tickets are available in advance of each game.

For those early morning risers heading to CHS Field on February 26, heating towers will be provided along with free coffee and breakfast treats.

While the Saints promotional calendar will be revealed soon, many of the daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday. Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday. Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers. Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning February 28, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints home opener is on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

