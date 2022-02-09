Bisons Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

With a full season of Bisons Baseball less than two months away, the Bisons today unveiled their preliminary 2022 Promotional Schedule with a lineup filled with fun events, great giveaways and the long-awaited return of some fan-favorite theme nights to Sahlen Field for the first time in three years!

To celebrate the countdown to the 2022 season, the Bisons are holding a special ticket Flash Sale right now on Bisons.com. Now through February 13, fans who purchase a ticket to Tuesday, April 5's Opening Day game, or to any of the team's 12 April home game, will receive 2 FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs with each ticket.

All Bisons season ticket, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are now also on sale. Individual game tickets for the entire 2022 season will go on sale on Saturday, March 12.

With a recently-expanded game schedule, the Bisons have 75 days and nights to celebrate with their fans the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience and value in town, including 38 games on weekend dates and 51 games after June 1. The team will host 13 Honda fridaynightbash!® games with pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks, ensuring that summer weekends will once again begin at the ballpark!

The 2022 season will also feature the triumphant return of many events that Bisons fans have circled on their calendars for years. Star Wars Night presented by Alfred State College returns for the first time in three years on Saturday, June 11, complete with specialized team jerseys, fan-costumer appearances and postgame Fireworks. And for only the second time in the 26-year history of the event, the Independence Eve becomes KeyBank Independence Night with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Year as the Bisons host the Syracuse Mets on our nation's birthday, Monday, July 4. Family Packs for both of these great events are on sale at Bisons.com.

Other fan-favorite events set to return for the first time in three years include the team's annual School Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and Alfred State College on June 7 and the club's Campout Series for Boy Scouts (May 20), Girl Scouts (July 22) and Family Campout with Pillowcase Giveaway (2,000), presented by Alfred State (July 30). Another chance for you to get on the field will be Play Catch under the Lights with Baseball Giveaway (2,000) on August 17, presented by ADPRO Sports.

In all, the Bisons will have 12 giveaway dates this season, starting with a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway on Opening Day (5,000) April 5, presented by Sahlen's. The team will have TWO Bobblehead Giveaways in 2022, one on July 23, presented by AXA (3,000, TBA) and one for WCC Racer, Carrot, on August 24, presented by GBUAHN (2,000). The team will also give away Festival T-Shirts (1,000) for Irish Night (June 21), Italian Night (July 27) and Polish Night (August 16), presented by ConnectLife. Other great giveaways include 2021 Division Championship Banners (2,000) on May 17, Salt & Pepper Shakers (2,000) on July 26, and Toothbrush Holders (2,000) on Back to School Day on August 28, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program.

An all new event in 2022, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is set for Saturday, August 27 and feature specialized jerseys (TBA) for the team to wear on the field. Tops Dog Days at the Park are back with six dates on the schedule for fans to enjoy a Bisons game with their best friends. The Tops Dog Day on July 6 will feature a Dog Hat Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance.

This year's Buster's Kids Club Sundays with postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates, will also include Mother's Day -where moms get to run the bases postgame with their kids- (May 8), MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 12) and 'The Nine' Celebration (June 26) among its great themes.

Homestands in 2022 will start with two great daily promotion. TWOsdays will include a special $2 concession and the ability to purchase buy-one-get-one tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office when you show any Rachel's Mediterranean Grill receipt. Win-It Wednesdays will give Bisons fans even more reason to cheer on the Herd. If the Bisons win on any Wednesday game, ticket stubs will be good for two-for-one tickets at the following Wednesday game.

All events are subject to change. For additional details on all Bisons events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

