St. Louis Ambush, Family Arena Renew Partnership

June 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have called The Family Arena home since the inception of the franchise in 2013. That partnership will continue through 2029, thanks to a new agreement announced today by both parties.

The Family Arena is located in St. Charles, just west of the Missouri River, making it easily accessible to fans from the entire greater St. Louis area. The facility is owned by St. Charles County. Opened in 1999, the multi-purpose venue has hosted concerts, several sports teams, graduations, political rallies, professional wrestling pay-per-views, circuses, ice shows, religious events and more. The Ambush are the longest-tenured tenant in the arena's history.

Family Arena General Manager Sandra Femmer said, "I am so excited that the Ambush will be continuing to compete at The Family Arena for many years to come. We have developed a great partnership with them and look forward to their continued success."

Ambush CEO and Co-Owner Shelly Clark said, "We are excited to continue to call the Family Arena home. It's been our home since the team started in 2013 and will continue to be our home for at least the next five years. I'd like to thank St. Charles County, Sandy Femmer, and (Marketing and Booking Manager) Tom O'Keefe for their continued support of the St. Louis Ambush. We love being a part of this community and being able to provide quality family entertainment."

The Family Arena is undergoing a facelift this summer that includes several significant improvements that will improve the fan experience when the Ambush return to action this fall. New video boards, ribbon boards, lower-bowl seating, and central heating and cooling systems are part of the project.

"The upgrades that the arena is doing over the summer further demonstrates their commitment to the families and community to provide a state-of-the-art facility for fans to experience professional indoor soccer. The new seats, ribbon boards, video boards and more will further enhance the experience for all our fans," Clark said.

The Ambush will kick off their twelfth season when they return to The Family Arena turf this fall. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stambush.com and on social media outlets.

