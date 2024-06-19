MASL and Green Drop Compression Agree to a Multiyear Partnership

June 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Monroe, CT - The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce a new partnership with GREEN DROP, the developer of one-of-a-kind therapeutic activewear. The multifaceted alliance combines the excitement of the MASL with the power of GREEN DROP's innovative products and marketing initiatives.

Leveraging recent advances in science and technology, GREEN DROP offers high-performance products designed to provide the proven benefits of compression technology while featuring a unique blend of healing ingredients to relieve pain and soreness in the moment through a patented infusion process. GREEN DROP's products are uniquely suited to help athletes battle aching joints and muscles that come with the rigors of the MASL season.

"Green Drop was founded to help active people do more and recover faster," stated Matt Levinson, founder of Green Drop. "All of our patented products featuring Green Drop's proprietary muscle rub will help players like Nick Perera, Boris Pardo, and Gabriel Costa feel better and perform at their best match after match."

"We know the extremes our athletes go through to provide the highest level of competition every night," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "We are excited to have GREEN DROP and their line of products to help support our greatest asset and keep them healthy for the length of their careers and beyond."

The partnership will see co-branding efforts and social media support across both partners, while each team will be provided with the necessary products to help them prevent injuries and recover from them faster.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.