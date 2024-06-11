Squadron to Host Summer Slam at Avondale Brewing Co.

June 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, will host its fourth annual Summer Slam, the team's official NBA Draft party, on Wednesday, June 26 at Avondale Brewing Company beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to join the team to watch the NBA Draft. The night is set to include appearances and commentary from head coach T.J. Saint and the Squadron television crew, as well as giveaways and signed memorabilia. Family activities such as inflatables, games and more will be present at the event.

Avondale Brewing Company is serving a new cocktail, the Squadron Slush, at the event and food is available on-site as well. DJ J Dolla will be live at the event providing entertainment throughout the night.

"Summer Slam has been a hit in the community every year we have held the event and we look forward to this year being the best yet," said Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "We are adding in lots of activities for families with young children and can't wait to see everyone at Avondale Brewing Company on June 26."

The New Orleans Pelicans currently own the 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Eight of the last 10 players taken 21st overall have played in the NBA G League.

Avondale Brewing Company is located at 201 41st Street South in Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2024

Squadron to Host Summer Slam at Avondale Brewing Co. - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.