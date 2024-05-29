Squadron Announce Dunks and Dimes Events

May 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced its Dunks and Dimes program, a new youth camp initiative focusing on basketball skills and financial literacy to students within the third-eighth grade range in the Birmingham metro area.

The first edition of Dunks and Dimes is set for Monday, June 17 at A4ONE Indoor Training Facility and registration is just $50, which covers the price of the camp itself, as well as a drawstring bag, Squadron memorabilia, lunch courtesy of Saw's BBQ and tickets to a future Birmingham Squadron game.

The second edition of the Squadron's summer clinic program takes place on Monday, July 15, also at A4ONE.

During the one-day camp, students will not only sharpen their basketball skills, but also gain personal financial knowledge, courtesy of Renasant Bank, as well as rest and recovery information, courtesy of Andrews Sports Medicine.

"We are super excited to debut our summer clinic program on June 17 at A4ONE," said Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "This is a great way for us to continue our community involvement and interact with the awesome students in our community."

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from May 29, 2024

Squadron Announce Dunks and Dimes Events - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.