Sproat Shines as Binghamton Beats Harrisburg in Series Opener on Memorial Day

May 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Backed by a dominant start from right-hander Brandon Sproat and timely offense, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-23) defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 7-3, on Monday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Sproat (1-0) earned his first Double-A win and tossed a career-high seven innings for the second-straight start. He allowed just one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out five batters. He lowered his ERA to 1.89 over three starts at the Double-A level.

With Binghamton ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning, Ryan Clifford and JT Schwartz hit back-to-back one-out singles. With runners at the corners, Jeremiah Jackson flied out to center and Harrisburg threw the ball to the plate, as if Clifford was attempting to tag up, which allowed Schwartz to advance to second. Schwartz drew a throwing error on his advance, which allowed Clifford to score to make it 4-1 with two outs.

Binghamton capitalized and with Schwartz on second, Wyatt Young hit an RBI single to give the Ponies a 5-1 lead. Matt Rudick followed with an RBI triple to put Binghamton up 6-1.

The Ponies added another run in the eighth inning. Clifford led off with a hard-hit double to right field and Schwartz followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 7-1.

Harrisburg (27-19) added two runs in the ninth on an RBI hit from Dérmis Garcia and sacrifice fly from Cody Wilson.

Binghamton grabbed the early lead against Kyle Luckham (2-3). Rudick led off with a walk, Alex Ramírez singled, Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI single, and Kevin Parada drilled an RBI single. The Senators scored on an RBI single from Israel Pineda in the second.

Jackson led off the bottom of the second inning with a single and later scored on an RBI from Ramírez. The score remained 3-1 until the Ponies grabbed the advantage in the sixth inning and never looked back.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday morning. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada went 2-for-4 with his team-leading 25 th RBI and extended his hitting streak to nine games...It marked Parada's eighth multi-hit game...Rudick went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and reached base three times, while recording his eighth multi-hit game...Clifford went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and recorded his second multi-hit game in Double-A...Schwartz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run and recorded his seventh multi-hit game.

