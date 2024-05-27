Binghamton Tops Senators on Memorial Day

May 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 Monday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton scored first to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and the Senators responded with a run to make it 2-1 in the 2nd inning. But Binghamton would score another run in the 2nd, three runs in the 6th, and one more in the 8th to build a 7-1 lead. The Senators made it 7-3 with two runs in the top of the 9th and looked poised for more, but their rally fell short.

THE BIG PLAYS

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Ryan Clifford scored on a Jeremiah Jackson sacrifice flyout to put Binghamton up 4-1, sparking a three-run inning for Binghamton that would put the game out of reach.

FILIBUSTERS

Israel Pineda and Dérmis Garcia each hit RBI singles... Every batter in the Senators' lineup recorded at least one hit except for Cody Wilson, but he still drove in a run on a sacrifice fly... Ty Tice threw 1.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts in relief... Kyle Luckham took the loss and is now 2-3... The Senators had won the opening game of each of their last six series until tonight.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their six-game series at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 10:50 a.m.

