McCray Named Eastern League Player of the Week

May 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels outfield Grant McCray was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 20-26, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

In his six games at Bowie last week, McCray hit .550 (11-for-20) with a homer, three doubles, two triples, four walks, eight runs scored and five RBIs. For the week, he led the league in SLG (1.050), OPS (1.675) and triples, ranked tied for first in extra-base hits (6), second in batting average and OBP (.625), tied for second in runs and total bases (21) and tied for third in hits.

McCray began the week last Tuesday going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk, setting a new season high for hits. On Wednesday, he set a season high with three runs scored, going 2-for-4 with a homer and a triple. He matched his season high for hits on Friday, going 3-fo-5 with a double and two RBIs. McCray added a triple on Saturday and picked up two hits in the series finale on Sunday.

For the week, the Flying Squirrels won five-of-six games in the road series against the Baysox. They have gone 10-2 in their last 12 games.

This season, McCray is ranked fifth in the Eastern League in extra-base hits (19), tied for sixth in doubles (11) and tied for ninth in runs scored (27).

Over his last 12 games dating back to May 15, McCray is batting .486 (17-for-35) with two homers, six doubles, two triples, eight walks, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored with a .581 OBP, a .943 SLG and a 1.524 OPS.

McCray was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Fla. He was named a California League Post-Season All-Star in 2022 with Low-A San Jose and has been selected as an MiLB.com Giants Organization All-Star each of the last two years.

Flying Squirrels left-hander John Michael Bertrand was also named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. This week marks the fourth time the Flying Squirrels have swept the league's weekly player and pitcher awards, joining Daniel Mayora and Justin Fitzgerald (July 9-16, 2012), Steven Duggar and Andrew Suarez (July 18-24, 2016) and Brett Auerbach and Wil Jensen (August 1-7, 2022).

The Flying Squirrels open a two-week homestand this week at The Diamond. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels "Is the Game Still On?" Umbrella presented by Pepsi. The gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.