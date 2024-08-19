Springfield's Bryan Torres Wins Texas League Player of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball has announced that CF/2B Bryan Torres has been named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of August 13 -18. This marks the first time in his career that he has won a weekly award. Torres joins LHP Cooper Hjerpe (June 17 - 23, Pitcher) and OF Nathan Church (April 15 - 21, Player) as Springfield Cardinals to win a weekly award this season from MiLB. Both Church (April) and LHP Quinn Mathews (June) have additionally won St. Louis Cardinals Player and Pitcher of the Month honors this season, respectively.

Torres led qualifying players in the Texas League this past week, hitting .609 (14-for-23) in five games against the Frisco RoughRiders. He had multiple stand-out performances to help the Cardinals go 5-1 on the week. On Wednesday, August 14, the 27-year-old played a pivotal part in a come-from-behind 7-6 win on the road. Torres notched his first career five-hit game, going 5-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Thursday night, the centerfielder saved the game in the bottom of the ninth with a diving catch that would have allowed the game-winning run to score had he not caught it. He would later drive in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the tenth with an RBI single. Torres would perform similarly on Sunday night with a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth, ultimately leading Springfield to win five games in the six-game road series.

The Puerto Rico native has logged 36 multi-hit games this season, including five this past week. That seasonal mark leads the Texas League. Torres was primarily a catcher and corner-infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants systems. He elected free agency after the 2021 season and played two seasons with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association. He won back-to-back American Association batting titles in 2022 (.374) and 2023 (.370). He was named MVP of the Puerto Rican Winter League in 2023 while playing with the Gigantes de Carolina. The St. Louis Cardinals signed him as a Minor League free agent this past offseason. Including his work in centerfield in 2024, Torres has now played every position in his Minor League career except pitcher and shortstop.

The Cardinals are set to begin their second-to-last homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, August 20 as the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers visit Hammons Field.

