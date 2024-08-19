Big Innings Lift Cards to Victory in Frisco Finale

FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals scored 5 runs in the top of the 9th inning to break a 7-7 tie en route to a 12-8 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the series finale on Sunday evening at Riders Field. Springfield became the first visiting team to win a series in Frisco, taking five out of six.

W: Jack Ralston (6-1)

L: Nick Krauth (7-5)

The Cardinals tied a season high with 17 hits on the evening. Springfield has racked up double-digit hits in 7 of their last 8 games and 83 knocks during the series in Frisco.

Every Springfield starter recorded at least one hit.

Trailing 3-1 entering the top of the 5th, the Cardinals tied a season-high for hits (7) and runs (6) in an inning to take a 7-3 lead.

The seven hits for the Cardinals 5th inning came in consecutive at bats.

Bryan Torres went 3-for-5 and finished the week 14-for-23 with 4 RBIs and 8 runs scored.

Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs and finished the series 12-for-23 with 2 HR and 9 RBIs.

Nathan Church (9), Bryan Torres (7), Chris Rotondo (7), RJ Yeager (7), Jimmy Crooks (5), and Chandler Redmond (3) all extended hitting streaks.

Cardinals pitching has issued just one walk over the last two games (18.0 IP).

Tuesday, August 20: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (6-1, 2.24 ERA) vs TUL LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 0.84 ERA)

