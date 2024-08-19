San Antonio's Ryan Bergert Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Missions pitcher Ryan Bergert has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 12th - 18th. This is the first weekly honor for Bergert in his career. The right-hander retired all 18 batters he faced on August 15th.

Bergert was one of three Missions pitchers in a combined no-hitter on August 15th against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Bergert retired all 18 batters while tying his career-high with nine strikeouts. He recorded his second win of the season in the process.

The right-hander has made 18 starts for the Missions this season. He missed some time in June while dealing with an injury. Following his performance last week, he is 2-7 on the year with a 5.12 ERA. Bergert has struck out 64 batters over 70.1 innings pitched.

The Ohio native is in his second season with the Missions. He went 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for the club in 2023. He also started game two in the Texas League Postseason for the Missions.

For Bergert, this marks the first award in his professional career. He is now the third Missions player to win an award in 2024. Brandon Valenzuela was the Player of the Month for June and Victor Lizarraga was the Pitcher of the Week for July 28th.

Bergert was selected by the Padres in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of West Virginia. MLB Pipeline currently lists him as the #26 prospect in the Padres organization.

The Missions are on the road this week taking on the Frisco RoughRiders. The club will return home for homestand #11 on Tuesday, August 27th against the Midland RockHounds.

